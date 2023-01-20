Shaan Shahid's niece sets the dance floor on fire at a family wedding

Amid the wedding season in Pakistan, several celebrities and influencers rocked the stage with their power-packed performances at weddings.

Now, a video of Sirenna Shahid, the niece of Lollywood superstar Shan Shahid, is gaining popularity on social media. The viral clip was taken at a family wedding last week, where Sirenna, dressed in a maroon velvet lehnga choli, impressed the guests with her moves while dancing to Deepika Padukone's hit song 'Ang Laga De'.

Sirenna's killer dance moves and captivating expressions are hypnotizing and her performance has left the onlookers captivated.

She was applauded and received numerous compliments from the gathering for her performance and the video even went viral on Instagram with fans having mixed reactions.

Earlier, Sirenna also shook a leg with Shan’s daughter Bahishht at the wedding to the song ‘Calm Down.’