Shaan Shahid's niece sets the dance floor on fire at a family wedding

Amid the wedding season in Pakistan, several celebrities and influencers rocked the stage with their power-packed performances at weddings.
Now, a video of Sirenna Shahid, the niece of Lollywood superstar Shan Shahid, is gaining popularity on social media. The viral clip was taken at a family wedding last week, where Sirenna, dressed in a maroon velvet lehnga choli, impressed the guests with her moves while dancing to Deepika Padukone's hit song 'Ang Laga De'.
Sirenna's killer dance moves and captivating expressions are hypnotizing and her performance has left the onlookers captivated.
She was applauded and received numerous compliments from the gathering for her performance and the video even went viral on Instagram with fans having mixed reactions.
Earlier, Sirenna also shook a leg with Shan’s daughter Bahishht at the wedding to the song ‘Calm Down.’
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
