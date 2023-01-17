Shaan Shahid’s daughter Bahishtt dances her heart out at wedding ceremony

Pakistani stars and their families are known for their enthusiastic participation in desi weddings which aspire to blend filmy touch and even as December events are over, the viral dance clips continue to storm the internet.
The amalgamation of dance into desi weddings is deeply ingrained in South Asian culture, and the latest face jumping on the bandwagon is the daughter of Pakistan superstar Shaan Shahid who was spotted grooving gracefully at a recent event.
Shaan remained Lollywood’s most popular movie star for years, and now one of his daughters Bahishtt turned the heads of social media users with her blasting performance at a recent event.
The teen girl gave an insight into her killer dance moves at a recent family wedding. Clad in a green and blue outfit, Bahishtt was looking gorgeous as she enjoyed each step of her performance on Rema’s Calm Down.
The video, shot by a cinematographer, shows a couple of male and female dancers accompanying Bahishtt for the dancing sequence, enthralling guests with their jig at the event, who cheered the performers.
The video has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of reactions on social media platforms.
It's the first performance of Bahishtt that went viral, his father Shaan Shahid ruled the showbiz industry for decades.
Shaan is a father to four girls and even showered love on his daughters publicly. In one of his posts, the Bulandi star called 'daughters the most special gift of the Almighty', saying they make a house in your heart and live there till eternity.
The most beautiful bond is of a father and a daughter ..Daughters are the most special gift of the ALMIGHTY ♥️🙏🏼 .. they make a house in your heart and live there till eternity .. may the daughters of the world stay blessed always♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8hkbWRkJ7z— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 30, 2021
The actor established himself as one of the leading stars in Lollywood and bagged a hand full of accolades including Pride of Performance, and fifteen Nigar Awards.
