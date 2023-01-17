Malala ventures into Oscar shortlisted documentary about US Marine

For Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, the sky is the limit when it comes to success. After the 25-year-old joined Pakistan's Oscar submission - Joyland - as the project's executive producer, she is now joining the coveted award-winning short film, Stranger at the Gate, adding more accolades and achievements to her shelf.
Yousafzai has announced to board the Oscar-shortlisted film Titled Stranger at the Gate. The film revolves around a US Marine, Richard “Mac” McKinney who planned to bomb a mosque in his hometown of Muncie, Indiana but had his heart changed as he later converted to Islam. The reason McKinney had second thoughts about his plans was due to the heartwarming way Muslims treated him in the mosque which he planned to bomb. The US Marine then abandoned the idea and converted to Islam instead. McKinney now acts as the president of the said mosque.
“This film is a powerful true story of forgiveness and redemption,” Yousafzai said in a statement to Variety. “I hope the film challenges every viewer to question their assumptions and show kindness to everyone they meet.”
The social ativist also tweeted, "When I first saw this film, it opened my mind and changed my perspective. I am honoured to support @JSeftel's Stranger at the Gate, a powerful true story about redemption. Watch the Oscar shortlisted doc here."
When I first saw this film, it opened my mind and changed my perspective. I am honoured to support @JSeftel's Stranger at the Gate, a powerful true story about redemption. Watch the Oscar shortlisted doc here: https://t.co/EViPKv3ymZ— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) January 16, 2023
Seftel's directorial is distributed by The New Yorker as part of the magazine’s New Yorker Documentary series.
Yousafzai also runs a non-government organization by the name 'Malala Fund' which works for women's development and education.
