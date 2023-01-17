PML-N picks Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema as potential candidates for caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has picked former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema and media mogul Mohsin Naqvi for the coveted post of interim Punjab chief minister.
In a letter, Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz proposed Ahad Khan Cheema and Syed Mohsin Akhtar Naqvi to Governor Balighur Rehman.
The son of the sitting Prime Minister also dismissed the names suggested by outgoing Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.
سابق وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب اور اپوزیشن لیڈر پنجاب اسمبلی حمزہ شہبازشریف نے اتحادیوں سے مشاورت کے بعد نگران وزیراعلیٰ کیلیے دو نام تجویز کردیئے pic.twitter.com/NkPOW9bwSe— PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 17, 2023
The recent development comes after top leaders of the ruling alliance flocked to the capital to chalk out future strategy.
PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan also revealed that PML-N approached ex-president Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon, but the latter apologized for the role due to his other commitments.
نگران وزیر اعلی پنجاب کے تقرر کے لیے مسلم لیگ ن نے مشاورت کے بعد سابق صدر سپریم کورٹ بار احسن بھون صاحب کے نام پر بھی اتفاق کیا لیکن انھوں نے اس پر شکریہ ادا کرتے ہوئے وکلا سیاست کی ذمے داریوں اور تقاضوں کی بنا پر معذرت کی ھے— Malik Ahmad Khan (Official) (@MalikMAhmadKhan) January 17, 2023
Earlier, the outgoing chief executive of the country’s most populous region Punjab proposed the names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Ahmad Khan, and Nasir Saeed Khosa for the slot.
