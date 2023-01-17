CM Mahmood Khan sends summary to dissolve KP Assembly to Governor

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on late Tuesday sent a summary to dissolve the KP Assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.
Khan advised Governor on Tuesday night to dissolve the provincial assembly of the country’s northwestern region, fulfilling the promise to party chief Imran Khan, who is doing his best to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.
Mahmood Khan shared the development in a social media post. The letter written to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali reads “I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of provisions in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 17th January, 2023, at 2100 hours (9pm).”
حسب وعدہ خیبر پختونخوا اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی سمری پر دستخط کرکے گورنر کو ارسال کردی گئی ہے ۔ انشاء اللہ دو تہائی اکثریت حاصل کرکے قائد عمران خان کو دوبارہ وزیراعظم بنائے گئے ۔ pic.twitter.com/aAg43LTwCk— Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) January 17, 2023
Meanwhile, Governor Haji Ali will have 48 hours to accept the summary forwarded by CM.
Reports in local media said top provincial authorities of KP met in a ‘farewell meeting’ before Khan signed summary.
The recent development comes days after Parvez Elahi dissolved Punjab Assembly under PTI’s larger gambit to push the federal government to announce the next elections.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268.5
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66
|66.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.74
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.76
|611.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.04
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.07
|750.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.29
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.67
|146.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.08
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.