CM Mahmood Khan sends summary to dissolve KP Assembly to Governor

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on late Tuesday sent a summary to dissolve the KP Assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Khan advised Governor on Tuesday night to dissolve the provincial assembly of the country’s northwestern region, fulfilling the promise to party chief Imran Khan, who is doing his best to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

Mahmood Khan shared the development in a social media post. The letter written to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali reads “I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of provisions in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 17th January, 2023, at 2100 hours (9pm).”

حسب وعدہ خیبر پختونخوا اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی سمری پر دستخط کرکے گورنر کو ارسال کردی گئی ہے ۔ انشاء اللہ دو تہائی اکثریت حاصل کرکے قائد عمران خان کو دوبارہ وزیراعظم بنائے گئے ۔ pic.twitter.com/aAg43LTwCk — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Governor Haji Ali will have 48 hours to accept the summary forwarded by CM.

Reports in local media said top provincial authorities of KP met in a ‘farewell meeting’ before Khan signed summary.

The recent development comes days after Parvez Elahi dissolved Punjab Assembly under PTI’s larger gambit to push the federal government to announce the next elections.

More to follow...