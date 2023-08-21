ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted police a three-day physical remand of human rights activist Imaan Mazari in a case linked to the “interference in state affairs”.

Rights activist and lawyer Imaan Hazir was taken away by law enforcers from her home in the early hours of Sunday, while her mother, the country’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari shared how her daughter was detained by over a dozen of people.

In a recent update, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted three-day physical remand of Imaan and Ali Wazir, a day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally.

During today’s hearing, the prosecutor requested 10-day remand, however, judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict, granting only 3-day remand.

Earlier, the arrest of prominent social activist and lawyer becomes top trend on social media, with thousands sharing tweets for their release.

On Sunday, Imaan shared an update on X that unknown people break down the security cameras in her home and barged into her house by destroying gate.

Her mother revealed that Imaan’s mobile phone, laptop, and her house security guard’s phone have been illegally confiscated by the authorities.

The shocking arrests have been denounced by local and international rights organisations, political leaders and activists. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called Imaan’s arrest more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people.