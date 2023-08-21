ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted police a three-day physical remand of human rights activist Imaan Mazari in a case linked to the “interference in state affairs”.
Rights activist and lawyer Imaan Hazir was taken away by law enforcers from her home in the early hours of Sunday, while her mother, the country’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari shared how her daughter was detained by over a dozen of people.
In a recent update, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted three-day physical remand of Imaan and Ali Wazir, a day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally.
During today’s hearing, the prosecutor requested 10-day remand, however, judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict, granting only 3-day remand.
Earlier, the arrest of prominent social activist and lawyer becomes top trend on social media, with thousands sharing tweets for their release.
On Sunday, Imaan shared an update on X that unknown people break down the security cameras in her home and barged into her house by destroying gate.
Her mother revealed that Imaan’s mobile phone, laptop, and her house security guard’s phone have been illegally confiscated by the authorities.
The shocking arrests have been denounced by local and international rights organisations, political leaders and activists. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called Imaan’s arrest more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.