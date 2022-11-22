'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan
Web Desk
09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan
Source: Maula Jatt (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's iconic highest-grossing film directed by Bilal Lashari has made yet another record, this time setting a precedent in commercial success for the movies to hit the theatres.

Although The Legend of Maula Jatt was released worldwide on October 13, Lashari's brainchild has since been ruling the box office chart. The Punjabi-language action-drama has hit an all-time high by making millions.

With the official account teasing fans worldwide with an uncut version of The Legend of Maula Jatt to hit theatres on December 2 in the UK, it is undoubted that Lashari's directorial will soar higher.

The official account of the film announced that the film “smashed” records by setting a “new mega milestone for the Pakistani cinema” making $8.95 million at the worldwide box office.

According to the media outlets, The Legend of Maula Jatt made $3.58 million at the domestic box office and $5.37 million internationally. With this new banging total, The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the first Pakistani film to have collect $8.95 million in collections.

For those unversed, the film is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Raheela Agha, Babar Ali, Saima Baloch, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyar Ejaz and Resham.

The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest ... 02:32 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

For the first time in history of Indian and Pakistani cinema, the latter's project commercially beats the former's ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival
10:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video takes the ...
06:44 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin to appear in 'The ...
06:20 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Is Naseem Shah stepping into acting?
05:47 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Vasay Chaudhry appointed as vice chairman of ...
04:30 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival
10:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr