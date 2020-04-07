COAS Bajwa orders supply of medical equipment to health workers in Quetta

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered to send medical equipment to health staff in Quetta on emergency basis amid coronavirus outbreak, reported military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The decision came after the young doctors association on Monday protested the lack of coronavirus safety kits in hospitals.

Emergency supplies of medical equipment including PPEs being despatched to Quetta on orders of COAS to help medical staff fight Covid-19 effectively in Balochistan. “Doctors & paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war...” (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 7, 2020

COAS in the statement said that doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, that has infected nearly 4,000 people and claimed over 50 lives.

“...Most advanced nations / govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic. Pakistan Govt is striving hard to acquire & supply the required resources. In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast.” COAS (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 7, 2020

