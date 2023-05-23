Asim Azhar and Shae Gill set the stage ablaze with breathtaking performance

An inspiration for millions of people, Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry with his powerful vocals and soulful voice. He has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.
In a recent musical extravaganza, the atmosphere at The O2 arena in London was filled with pulsating beats, electrifying energy, and an audience brimming with excitement as the dynamic duo of Azhar and the rising starlet Shae Gill took the stage.
With their exceptional vocal range and undeniable stage presence, the dynamic duo effortlessly delivered one hit after another, delighting fans with their melodic harmonies and soulful renditions.
From heartwarming ballads to high-energy anthems, they showcased their versatility as artists, ensuring that there was something for everyone in the audience.
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer and many more.
On the other hand, the emerging star has lent her vocals to different songs including Pasoori, Sukoon, Le Lu Lai and is currently basking in the success of Left Right.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-May-2023/ali-sethi-stuns-fans-with-vocals
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.