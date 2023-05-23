Search

Asim Azhar and Shae Gill set the stage ablaze with breathtaking performance

Maheen Khawaja 07:58 PM | 23 May, 2023
Source: Asim Azhar/ Shae Gill (Instagram)

An inspiration for millions of people, Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry with his powerful vocals and soulful voice. He has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.

In a recent musical extravaganza, the atmosphere at The O2 arena in London was filled with pulsating beats, electrifying energy, and an audience brimming with excitement as the dynamic duo of Azhar and the rising starlet Shae Gill took the stage. 

 With their exceptional vocal range and undeniable stage presence, the dynamic duo effortlessly delivered one hit after another, delighting fans with their melodic harmonies and soulful renditions.

From heartwarming ballads to high-energy anthems, they showcased their versatility as artists, ensuring that there was something for everyone in the audience.

On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer and many more.

On the other hand, the emerging star has lent her vocals to different songs including Pasoori, Sukoon, Le Lu Lai and is currently basking in the success of Left Right.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

