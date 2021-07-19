Soldier embraces martyrdom in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A young Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Senai Narai of the South Waziristan District, the military media wing said Sunday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Intelligence-Based Operation was conducted on the reports of the presence of terrorists in the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan.

“During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, a resident of Balakot, district Mansehra embraced shahadat”, the statement said.

A cordon and search operation was underway for any terrorists found in the area, it further added.

Amid the recent unrest in Pakistan, a Pakistan Army officer and a soldier had been martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan’s Pasni on July 15.

Pakistan Army captain, Sepoy martyred in IED ... 11:49 AM | 15 Jul, 2021 RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman were martyred in a terrorist attack in ...

Terrorists targeted security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni. Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, embraced martyrdom in the terror attack. Pakistan Army while reiterating the security forces' determination said such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.