Pakistan Army captain, Sepoy martyred in IED blast near Balochistan’s Pasni

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khuda Baksh Bazaar near the Pasni area of Balochistan on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists targeted security forces using an improvised explosive device (IED).

It further added that “Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”

“Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs,” it concluded.

