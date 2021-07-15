Pakistan Army captain, Sepoy martyred in IED blast near Balochistan’s Pasni
Web Desk
11:49 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Army captain, Sepoy martyred in IED blast near Balochistan’s Pasni
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khuda Baksh Bazaar near the Pasni area of Balochistan on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists targeted security forces using an improvised explosive device (IED).

It further added that “Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”

“Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs,” it concluded.

Captain, 25, among two Pakistan Army personnel ... 07:25 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

RAWALPINDI - Two troops of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber ...

On Tuesday, two troops of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District. Three terrorists were also killed during an intense exchange of fire. The security forces personnel who were martyred include Captain Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur; and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai.

More From This Category
PM Imran hails Digital Media Wing for ...
01:34 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
PM’s aide hints at tougher restrictions during ...
12:38 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
PM Imran embarks on two-day official visit to ...
12:06 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
BISE Lahore announces date for matric exams 2021
11:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
Tajik defence minister, CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza, ...
10:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
PM Imran condoles death of former President ...
10:20 AM | 15 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunita Marshall stuns fans with swimming pool photos
12:51 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr