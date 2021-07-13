Captain, 25, among two Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Kurram op

RAWALPINDI - Two troops of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District, the ISPP said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted after security forces had received reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were also killed, the military's media wing said, adding a-cordon-and-search operation has been launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces personnel who were martyred include Captain Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur; and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai.