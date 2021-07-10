India upset as anti-Pakistan investment in Afghanistan seems to be sinking: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has said it appears that investment made by India in Afghanistan is sinking.

Talking to a private media channel, the head of military's media wing - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - said that India would not have worried about the investment if it had been made with good intention. He said that India wanted to carry out anti-Pakistan activities after

He maintained that Pakistan played a positive role to facilitate the Afghan peace process, adding: “We have no favourites in Afghanistan”.

The DG-ISPR said that people of Afghanistan, which appears to be heading towards civil war amid advances made by Taliban, have to decide the future of the country.

Saying war is not the solution to Afghan problems, the DG ISPR said that Afghan parties will have to sit together to find lasting peace in the country.

Maj Gen Iftikhar also discussed about the risks that Pakistan may face after situation deteriorates in Afghanistan. He said that the security has been beefed up at the Pak-Afghan border. He also said that 90% of the fencing on the Pak-Afghan border has been completed.

He reiterated that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country, adding that no bases were being given to the US.