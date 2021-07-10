Boy sells mother’s jewellery for online game
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Boy sells mother’s jewellery for online game
Share

A 12-year-old boy from India stole gold jewellery from her mother to fund an online game in New Delhi and later fled home due to fear of his parents.

The boy, named Preet Vihar, sold his mother’s gold chain for 20,000 India rupees. The boy is addicted to popular game Free Fire. 

After selling the ornaments, he ran away and boarded a train when a passenger spotted him suspicious and handed over him to police and the Aligarh Railways Station.

He willingly informed the police about the whole story. After being informed by police, the boy's parents rushed to Aligarh to bring back their kid.

"I had given a mobile phone to my son to attend online classes during the lockdown. My son downloaded the mobile game and got addicted to it. He needed money to update the game and thus he started stealing from home," Times of India quoted the boy's father as saying.

‘The Glorious Resolve’: Pakistan Army ... 10:39 PM | 24 Mar, 2018

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army has launched a mobile video game which will be available to users on Android platforms, the ...

More From This Category
OPPO donates health supplies to General Hospital ...
07:51 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
TikTok to remove videos that violate policy ...
06:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Crocodile eats 4-year-old girl alive in front of ...
01:39 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Hammad Shah arrested for torturing woman in ...
11:48 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump ...
04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Faysal Quraishi recreates a hilarious version of ...
02:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok to remove videos that violate policy automatically
06:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr