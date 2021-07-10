Boy sells mother’s jewellery for online game

A 12-year-old boy from India stole gold jewellery from her mother to fund an online game in New Delhi and later fled home due to fear of his parents.

The boy, named Preet Vihar, sold his mother’s gold chain for 20,000 India rupees. The boy is addicted to popular game Free Fire.

After selling the ornaments, he ran away and boarded a train when a passenger spotted him suspicious and handed over him to police and the Aligarh Railways Station.

He willingly informed the police about the whole story. After being informed by police, the boy's parents rushed to Aligarh to bring back their kid.

"I had given a mobile phone to my son to attend online classes during the lockdown. My son downloaded the mobile game and got addicted to it. He needed money to update the game and thus he started stealing from home," Times of India quoted the boy's father as saying.