Search

PakistanViral

Parents to face jail time, huge fine for refusing polio vaccination to children

Noor Fatima 09:42 AM | 26 Aug, 2023
Parents to face jail time, huge fine for refusing polio vaccination to children

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has signed the Sindh Immunization and Epidemics Control Bill 2023, and announced imposing fines and jail terms to parents who refuse vaccinations to their children.

Under the law, the concerned deputy commissioner (DC) has been given powers to impose penalties under Section (1). The accused parents will face a one-month jail term and PKR 50,000 in fines.

In February, stats showed that over 62,000 parents refused vaccination to their children during the nationwide polio vaccination campaign from January 02-29.

In the anti-polio campaign held in January in three phases, 62,411 parents refused to administer polio vaccine to their offsprings.

Most of the parents who refused the polio vaccine to their children belonged to Sindh, according to sources. 

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.

Three-year-old paralysed in KP as Pakistan reports second polio case of 2023

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced Imran Khan to jail made OSD, but why?

08:50 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Bushra Bibi urges SC to take notice of ‘serious threats’ to Imran Khan’s life in ...

12:44 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan granted six-month remission in 3-year jail sentence; here’s how

06:03 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Inspection report reveals inhuman treatment being meted out to Imran Khan in Attock Jail

08:10 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Poor boy hands over his pet to lawyer as fee to secure uncle's release from jail

12:23 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid rushed to cardiology hospital from Lahore jail

03:02 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvAFG: Confident Pakistan eye clean sweep against Afghanistan in ...

10:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 26 August 2023

09:02 AM | 26 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 314.2 317.45
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 85 86.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.5 84.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 26, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Karachi PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Islamabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Peshawar PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Quetta PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Sialkot PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Attock PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Gujranwala PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Jehlum PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Multan PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Bahawalpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Gujrat PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Nawabshah PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Chakwal PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Hyderabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Nowshehra PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Sargodha PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Faisalabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Mirpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: