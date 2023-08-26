Three policemen ‘gang-rape’ newly married woman in front of her husband in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – In another heinous incident of sexual violence against women, three policemen allegedly gang-raped a newly married in front of her husband.

The recent incident of rape occurred in Samundri tehsil area, near Faisalabad district, local news channels reported.

It was reported that Eagle Squad personnel stopped a couple during the wee hours of Thursday. After harassing the newly married couple, the accused constables – Asim, Soheb, and Shujaat Hussain – gang-raped the woman at gunpoint.

They later escaped from the scene, while the victim girl was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition where she is receiving treatment.

As the incident sent shockwaves, senior officials including SP City ordered the arrest of three personnel who also faced suspension from service.

Victim’s family however laments slow proceedings as the case has not been registered against the accused.