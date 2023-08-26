UK ambassador Jane Marriot commends Pakistan Army’s contributions in war against terror

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has made significant contributions to the global War on Terror since and remained a key ally in the fight against terror campaigns.
Pakistan's armed forces played a crucial role in actions to combat extremism, and recently British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott showered praises on the Pakistan Army for its contributions and sacrifices made in the war against terrorism.
Jane Marriott, who recently arrived in Islamabad to take up her new assignment as Britain’s new envoy to the South Asian country, said Pakistan's armed forces paid high price to maintain peace in the country and in the world as well.
In a recent interaction with the local news outlet, the envoy said Pakistan is on the frontlines in the war against terrorism. She expressed condolences to the families of those who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism.
The ambassador said that TTP and other militant organisations, including Haqqani Group, continued to operate in Afghan territory which remained a matter of concern.
She called on the Afghan Taliban to take action against militant groups, calling them not a threat only to Pakistan but to the entire world. She further raised voices for women in the war-torn nation, as the group is facing severe restrictions from the Afghan government.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
