Zarnish Khan stuns fans in latest viral video
Web Desk
07:18 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Ishq Zahenaseeb star cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

This time around, the Yeh Dil Mera star delighted the audience with a BTS video where the charmer shares a sneak peek of what goes behind the camera.

"The challenges my makeup girl has to go through! Lol...Happy days stories... ", she captioned.

Living the ultimate Bollywood moment, the gorgeous star lip-synced the song Surraiyya from the film Thugs of Hindustan. Channelling Katrina Kaif, Zarnish copies her actions alongside humming and dancing to the tune.

However, the Joh Tou Chahay star's viral video was met with criticism as netizens expressed their displeasure.

The backlash was aimed towards the choice of the song since it was an Indian song and some believed that Khan did not need to make such videos for fame. Yet a majority praised her for her confidence and dance expression. 

On the work front, Zarnish was highly praised for her performance in Yeh Dil Mera where she starred alongside Sajal Aly, Ahad Mir, Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi.

Zarnish Khan's dance leaves fans awestruck (VIDEO) 05:43 PM | 24 May, 2021

Pakistan's gorgeous actress Zarnish Khan has given her fan following a glimpse of her amazing dance moves and, needless ...

