Members of PTI's negotiations team being forced to quit party before leaving meeting venue: Imran Khan

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Thursday that members of the committee he formed for talks with the government were being stopped from leaving the place where they were invited for talks unless they formally announce quitting the party.

Khan, who is the erstwhile former prime minister of Pakistan, said in his virtual address that he spoke up against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman's ill-intentions and he would submit a reference against him. He said that his detention in a fabricated corruption case was an attempt to damage his reputation abroad.

He said that such actions would have a negative effect on his fundraising efforts for the Namal University and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

The PTI chairman made a plea to human rights groups all over the world to speak out against the unlawful detention of thousands of PTI supporters across the country. He reiterated his demand for an impartial investigation into the May 9 incidents, including death of his party's workers.

Khan cautioned the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that he had known the establishment for 27 years and it doesn't take them long to switch from plan A to plan B. He questioned PDM parties' silence on the recent state atrocities committed against PTI leaders and workers.

Once the PTI regains power, he announced, he would pardon everyone for their actions against him and his family. He said that he had been kept out of the public eye and that visits were not allowed. He said, "Even my lawyers are scared now." He said these tactics could not take PTI out of people's hearts.