Immigration

This country just shut down passport issuance and here's why

Web Desk
10:39 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
LILONGWE - A massive cyber attack led to the suspension of the complete passport issuance system as Malawi's government took the drastic step following a cyber-attack on the immigration service's computer network.

President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed the development to the MPs while describing the incident as a "serious national security breach,"; he also confirmed that the hackers responsible for the attack had demanded a ransom.

Addressing the issue, the president stated firmly that the government would not yield to the demands of the cyber-criminals, asserting, "We are not in the business of appeasing criminals with public money, nor are we in the business of negotiating with those who attack our country."

The suspension of passport issuance has sparked concerns in Malawi, where demand for the travel document is notably high among young people seeking job opportunities abroad. President Chakwera outlined a three-week timeline for the immigration department to devise a temporary solution and resume passport issuance, while efforts to regain control of the system are underway.

Acknowledging the need for long-term security measures, President Chakwera assured that additional safeguards would be implemented to prevent future cyber-attacks on the immigration system.

Details regarding the cyber-attack, including the identity of the hackers and potential implications for personal data security, have not been disclosed by Malawian officials but investigations have been launched as to how the system was compromised.

This recent suspension marks another setback in Malawi's passport issuance process, with previous interruptions occurring last year due to shortages of passport booklets and foreign currency. In 2021, the termination of a passport contract by the attorney-general's office, citing irregularities, further compounded the challenges faced by applicants.

