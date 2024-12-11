Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Thailand introduces online e-visa platform for Pakistan and Afghanistan

Starting January 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM (UTC+7), foreign nationals in Pakistan and Afghanistan seeking to apply for a Thai visa must do so through the newly launched online e-Visa platform at https://www.thaievisa.go.th.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad has announced that applicants will no longer need to submit their passports or original documents in person. However, online payment is not yet available, requiring applicants to pay the visa fee at the embassy located at Plots No. 1-20, Diplomatic Enclave, Sector G-5/4, Islamabad.

Once an e-Visa application is approved, the applicant will receive a confirmation email. A printed copy of this email must be presented to the airline at the departure point and to Thai immigration officials upon arrival.

To facilitate the transition, the embassy will continue accepting in-person visa applications until December 24, 2024. For further information, applicants can reach out via email at consular.isb@mfa.go.th.

This shift to a digital application process reflects Thailand’s commitment to streamlining its visa procedures while maintaining efficient consular services for travelers in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

 

