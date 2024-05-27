This airline is offering 25% off for traveling to global destinations: Details inside

RIYADH - The flag carrier of Saudi Arabia is offering a massive 25 percent discount for traveling to global destinations as more and more countries try to attract tourists.

Saudia has introduced a new offer under which the adult ticket price would go down by 25 percent besides offering a special discount for the kids. The airline is offering 1st child ticket for free while 50% off for 2nd child.

The carrier has launched the offer for which the ticket Issue period is from May 27th to June 2nd, 2024 while the travel period is from July 1st to August 31st, 2024.

The offer covers flights from Jeddah, Riyadh, and Madinah to global destinations including Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Algiers, Cairo, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Mauritius, Nairobi, Guangzhou, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Beijing, Male, Malaga, Athens, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Manchester, Munich, Milan, Nice and Vienna.



The offer applies on round trip & one-way flights and is applicable for economy class on certain booking classes. Moreover, the offer is applied to ticket price only and does not apply to tax & surcharges

while the seats are subject to availability.

It has also been announced that the offer is available through the Saudia website and mobile application.