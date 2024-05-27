Temperature in parts of Pakistan soars above 52 degrees

Temperatures in Pakistan's Sindh province soared above 52 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this summer and nearly breaking the national record during an ongoing heatwave, according to the meteorological office on Monday.

A team of international scientists said that the extreme temperatures across Asia in the past month were likely worsened by human-caused climate change.

In Mohenjo Daro, a town in Sindh famous for ancient archaeological sites from the Indus Valley Civilization around 2500 BC, temperatures reached 52.2 C (126 F) in the last 24 hours, says Shahid Abbas from the Pakistan Meteorological Department. This is the highest temperature recorded this summer, close to the town's and country's record highs of 53.5 C (128.3 F) and 54 C (129.2 F) respectively.

Mohenjo Daro, a small town with very hot summers, mild winters, and little rainfall, usually has busy markets with bakeries, tea shops, mechanics, electronic repair shops, and fruit and vegetable sellers. However, the current heatwave has kept customers away.

Wajid Ali, 32, who owns a tea stall in the town, said, "Customers aren't coming because of the extreme heat. I sit here with empty tables and chairs." He added that he takes multiple baths a day for some relief, but the lack of power makes the heat unbearable.

Nearby, Abdul Khaliq, 30, who runs an electronic repair shop, also struggled with the heat, working with his shop's shutter half-closed to block the sun.

Local doctor Mushtaq Ahmed noted that residents have adapted to the extreme heat by staying indoors or near water.

Rubina Khursheed Alam, the prime minister’s climate coordinator, said at a news conference that Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. She mentioned that the government is running awareness campaigns because of the heatwaves, noting the country has experienced above-normal rains and floods.

Pakistan's highest recorded temperature was 54 C (129.2 F) in Turbat, Balochistan, in 2017, making it the second hottest in Asia and the fourth highest in the world, said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Although the heatwave in Mohenjo Daro is expected to subside, another is predicted to hit other parts of Sindh, including Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.



