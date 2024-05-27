Wasim Akram ridicules Indian squad for T20 World Cup after IPL final

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 over, Pakistan’s former cricketer Wasim Akram playfully remarked that now the Indian cricket team won't have the excuse of being tired for the upcoming major tournament.
The IPL final between KKR and SRH didn't feature any Indian players who will be going to the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies starting June 1, except for Rinku Singh from KKR, who is only a reserve.
Speaking to a sports-based platform, Akram joked, "At least this time, Indian players won't be able to say they're tired during the big event."
He added, "They were smart, thinking ahead about the World Cup and focusing on that instead of the IPL final. This could actually be good for India."
Akram noted that he had previously been worried about the players being tired, but he now thinks they'll manage fine with their high fitness levels. He mentioned that the players would have a couple of practice matches in America, and since it's T20, they should recover well.
The first group of Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma, who didn't play in the IPL playoffs, left for the USA on Saturday evening. This group includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
