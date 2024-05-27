Search

Sports

Wasim Akram ridicules Indian squad for T20 World Cup after IPL final

Web Desk
09:52 PM | 27 May, 2024
Wasim Akram
Source: Facebook

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 over, Pakistan’s former cricketer Wasim Akram playfully remarked that now the Indian cricket team won't have the excuse of being tired for the upcoming major tournament.

The IPL final between KKR and SRH didn't feature any Indian players who will be going to the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies starting June 1, except for Rinku Singh from KKR, who is only a reserve.

Speaking to a sports-based platform, Akram joked, "At least this time, Indian players won't be able to say they're tired during the big event."

He added, "They were smart, thinking ahead about the World Cup and focusing on that instead of the IPL final. This could actually be good for India."

Akram noted that he had previously been worried about the players being tired, but he now thinks they'll manage fine with their high fitness levels. He mentioned that the players would have a couple of practice matches in America, and since it's T20, they should recover well.

The first group of Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma, who didn't play in the IPL playoffs, left for the USA on Saturday evening. This group includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:52 PM | 27 May, 2024

Wasim Akram ridicules Indian squad for T20 World Cup after IPL final

09:37 PM | 27 May, 2024

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Saudi football team to arrive in Pakistan ...

09:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PCB says no offer made to any player for vice captain's role

09:05 PM | 26 May, 2024

ICC names 10 places where cricket fans can watch India-Pakistan T20 ...

08:31 PM | 26 May, 2024

Australian volleyball team arrives in Pakistan for 1st time

11:02 PM | 25 May, 2024

Shahid Afridi excited about Pakistan's prospects in T20 World Cup 2024

Sports

03:52 PM | 25 May, 2024

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirm divorce

02:41 PM | 25 May, 2024

How to watch: Pakistan vs England second T20I Live Streaming

11:18 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

10:14 PM | 25 May, 2024

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in second T20

03:22 PM | 25 May, 2024

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy offer for Pakistan cricket team

10:03 AM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan, England set to lock horns in second T20 today after rain ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:21 PM | 27 May, 2024

Sargodha mob attack on Christian families: Police say over 100 arrested

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 27 May, 2024

Gold recovers from previous week’s losses in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: