American actor Johnny Wactor shot dead by thieves

Lifestyle

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 27 May, 2024
LOS ANGELES – Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed while trying to stop thieves from stealing the catalytic converter from his car, his family said Sunday.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday when Wactor approached three men in downtown LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, said that her 37-year-old son had just left work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw someone by his car and thought it was being towed. One of the suspects, wearing a mask, then shot him.

The three suspects drove away, and Wactor was taken to a hospital where he died.

No arrests had been made by late Sunday.

Wactor's agent, David Shaul, described him as “a real moral example to everyone who knew him.”

“In the ups and downs of a challenging profession, he always stayed positive and worked hard to be his best,” Shaul said in a statement Sunday. “Knowing Johnny was a privilege we would wish for everyone. He was incredibly generous and kind. After over a decade together, his absence leaves a hole in our hearts forever.”

Wactor played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in films and TV series like “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld,” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

