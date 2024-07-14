Shaheen Afridi performs Umrah

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi announced on Sunday that he has reached a significant religious milestone by performing Umrah.

Expressing his gratitude, Shaheen shared his sentiments on Instagram with the caption, "Ka’abe ki ronak - Ka’abe ka manzar Allahu Akbar - Allahu Akbar," alongside a photo of himself standing inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah with the Ka'aba in the background.

The social media post offers a glimpse into Shaheen's personal life, where he frequently shares updates about both his professional cricket activities and his everyday experiences.

Recently, the left-arm fast bowler has been in the news due to reports from coaches and management staff.

Reports have also surfaced about a heated exchange between Shaheen and Yousaf during a practice session, and his reluctance to engage in team discussions before crucial World Cup matches.

On Friday, the media reports highlighted that the national selection committee, which includes coaches Mohammad Yousaf and Asad Shafiq, along with support staff, are awaiting a final decision on Afridi's participation in the Bangladesh Test series due to concerns over his attitude.

Despite these concerns, reports later confirmed that Afridi will be available for the Test series starting in August in Rawalpindi.