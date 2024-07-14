Fake faith healer rapes teenage daughter of devotee in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A fake spiritual healer raped 16-year-old daughter of his woman devotee in Punjab district of Faisalabad.

Police said that the woman, who hails from Chak Jhumra, sent his teenage daughter to the house of the faith healed for domestic job.

The suspect later kept the girl hostage and sexually assaulted her. The victim managed to escape from the house after she got an opportunity.

A case has been registered against the suspect at Chak Jhumra police station on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

Police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.