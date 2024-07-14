Honda CG 125 latest installment plan at 0% mark up after budget 

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 rules the motorcycle market in Pakistan as it holds the reputation for durability and reliability, making it a top choice for riders for daily commutes.
The fuel efficiency is the major reason that Honda motorcycles are the top selling bikes in the country
Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.
Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.
It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle.
Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan
As of July 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan.
Honda 125 Installment Plan by Bank Alfalah
The Bank Alfalah offers interest free installment plans for motorcycles. It offers the zero markup plans for up to six months.
Under the three-month plant, the customer will pay Rs78,300 per month while it will be Rs39,150 for six months plan.
The bank charges 2.5% in wake of process fee on three-month installment while it would be 5% for the six-month plan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.