Honda CG 125 latest installment plan at 0% mark up after budget 

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 rules the motorcycle market in Pakistan as it holds the reputation for durability and reliability, making it a top choice for riders for daily commutes.

The fuel efficiency is the major reason that Honda motorcycles are the top selling bikes in the country

Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.

It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan.

Honda 125 Installment Plan by Bank Alfalah

The Bank Alfalah offers interest free installment plans for motorcycles. It offers the zero markup plans for up to six months.

Under the three-month plant, the customer will pay Rs78,300 per month while it will be Rs39,150 for six months plan.

The bank charges 2.5% in wake of process fee on three-month installment while it would be 5% for the six-month plan.