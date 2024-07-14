Sanam Javed arrested by Islamabad Police shortly after acquittal in cybercrime case

Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed shortly after her release in an FIA case on Sunday.

Sanam Javed's lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq confirmed that the capital police arrested the PTI activist again after she was acquitted by the sessions court.

Sanam Javed was initially arrested under a case registered by the FIA under cybercrime laws related to her activities on May 9, when she allegedly encouraged people to gather at the Corps Commander's House in Lahore.

Following the court’s decision to release her, Islamabad Police detained her in another case.

Ashfaq stated, “We handed over Sanam Javed to the police without resistance. This is how law-abiding people should behave, as we did.”

صنم جاوید کی گرفتاری کے مناظر ۔۔ بیرسٹر میاں علی اشفاق اور صنم جاوید خان کی بہادری۔ pic.twitter.com/JrYmCkz8xJ — AWAIS TAHIR (@AwaisiTahir) July 14, 2024

Earlier in the day, the session court ordered the authorities to immediately release Sanam Javed from jail.

Magistrate Malik Imran delivered the decision regarding the remand of Sanam Javed, accepting her lawyer’s plea for discharge from the case.

Sanam Javed was arrested by an FIA team from Gujranwala and charged under cybercrime laws. The charges stemmed from a tweet on May 9, where she allegedly encouraged people to go to the Corps Commander House.

