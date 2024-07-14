Search

Pakistan, US to hold law enforcement dialogue in October

08:45 PM | 14 Jul, 2024
Pakistan and US dialogue on law enforcement
Source: Ministry of Interior

The United States and Pakistan plan to hold a law enforcement dialogue in October, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

This announcement follows a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and American Ambassador Donald Blome, during which they discussed enhanced cooperation in combating crime and strengthening security.

The US and Pakistan were close partners during the Cold War, united by their mutual interest in countering Soviet influence. However, their relationship later drifted due to differing regional priorities and policy interests.

Despite this shift, Pakistan has tried to maintain strong defense ties with the US. More recently, Pakistan has sought to extend bilateral cooperation from military engagements to policing efforts as well.

“US support in enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies is of great importance,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement circulated by the interior ministry after the meeting.

“A law enforcement dialogue will be held in October with mutual cooperation,” the statement continued.

The statement highlighted specific areas of cooperation, including counterterrorism and counternarcotics, stating that the ministry was prepared to strengthen bilateral ties.

It reiterated that a delegation of the Islamabad Police would soon visit the US to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation.

“Islamabad Police officers are keen to receive training from the New York Police Department,” it added.

Naqvi also informed the American envoy that the Pakistani administration had taken measures to protect its non-Muslim citizens.

“All culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident have been arrested and brought before the law,” he said, referring to violent mob attacks against Christians and their churches in the small town in eastern Punjab province last year.

The Pakistani minister also praised the US for hosting the Twenty20 World Cup, noting it had become a new destination for the sport. He mentioned that Pakistan, the US, and Canada were working together to organize a trilateral cricket series.

