Mohsin Naqvi meets Iraqi ambassador, seeks free entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi discussed the possibility of visa free entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims into Iraq with the country's envoy, Hamid Abbas Lafta, as reported by state-run media.

The Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala hold tremendous significance for Shia Muslims worldwide, including those from Pakistan. These cities attract pilgrims during the first two months of the Islamic lunar calendar to commemorate the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Lafta met with Naqvi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, in Islamabad to explore ways to improve the travel experience for Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq.

“The discussion highlighted the possibility of free entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims and increasing the number of people allowed to visit each year,” reported the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Last week, Pakistan’s national airline launched special flights to Najaf city during Muharram for the country’s pilgrims. Pakistan announced it would operate return flights for pilgrims from Najaf starting July 20.

Naqvi expressed “serious concern” about travel agents charging excessive fees to Pakistani pilgrims, assuring the Iraqi envoy that he would take action against those breaking the law.

“He also requested the Iraqi government to consider allowing Pakistani pilgrims to keep their passports while in Iraq,” the APP reported.

The Iraqi ambassador assured full cooperation in making travel easier for Pakistani pilgrims and provided a list of travel agents who had been overcharging visitors, according to state media.

“The two sides also agreed to quickly finalize a visa waiver agreement for diplomats and officials from both countries,” stated the APP.

Additionally, both countries are working on a deal to make it easier for Pakistani workers to obtain work permits in Iraq.