Imran Khan arrested in Jinnah House attack case, hearing set for Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been formally arrested by the Investigation Police in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. The arrest took place at Adiala Jail, where Khan will face charges related to alleged incitement against the state.

Authorities have implicated Imran Khan in a total of 12 cases, with the Jinnah House attack on May 9 being a prominent focus of the investigation. Initially, there was a plan to transfer Khan to Lahore for further proceedings, but this move was halted by the Rawalpindi court citing security concerns.

Scheduled to appear via video link, Imran Khan is set to present himself before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Monday. During this session, law enforcement is expected to seek his remand to facilitate ongoing investigations into the Jinnah House incident.

In a separate legal development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also taken Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, into custody in connection with a new reference pertaining to the Toshakhana case. They have been granted an eight-day physical remand, with the federal government directing their trial proceedings to be conducted at Adiala Jail.