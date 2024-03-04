PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.

Currently leading Islamabad on the points table with both teams having played six matches each, Peshawar are considered the favorite for tonight's encounter.

Despite their previous match being abandoned due to rain, Islamabad is eager to return to action and secure a victory, though historical data does not favor them against Peshawar. Islamabad United boasts an in-form trio comprising Colin Munro, Alex Hales, and Agha Salman, with Salman scoring two unbeaten fifties and Munro registering 71 and 82 runs in the last two matches.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi has maintained an unbeaten streak in their last three matches and aims to continue their winning momentum. Currently occupying the third position on the points table with seven points, two ahead of Islamabad, Peshawar relies on key batsmen like skipper Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Rovman Powell. Babar and Saim are in stellar form, while Powell, a West Indian player, possesses the ability to dismantle any bowling attack.

Regarding the playing conditions, the pitch might be damp initially, posing challenges for the team batting first. However, it could assist fast bowlers initially before becoming more favorable for batting after a couple of hours' play.

Teams:

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad