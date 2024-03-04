Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Web Desk
07:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.

Currently leading Islamabad on the points table with both teams having played six matches each, Peshawar are considered the favorite for tonight's encounter.

Despite their previous match being abandoned due to rain, Islamabad is eager to return to action and secure a victory, though historical data does not favor them against Peshawar. Islamabad United boasts an in-form trio comprising Colin Munro, Alex Hales, and Agha Salman, with Salman scoring two unbeaten fifties and Munro registering 71 and 82 runs in the last two matches.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi has maintained an unbeaten streak in their last three matches and aims to continue their winning momentum. Currently occupying the third position on the points table with seven points, two ahead of Islamabad, Peshawar relies on key batsmen like skipper Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Rovman Powell. Babar and Saim are in stellar form, while Powell, a West Indian player, possesses the ability to dismantle any bowling attack.

Regarding the playing conditions, the pitch might be damp initially, posing challenges for the team batting first. However, it could assist fast bowlers initially before becoming more favorable for batting after a couple of hours' play.

Teams:

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad ...

12:21 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:29 AM | 4 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 20: Islamabad United lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today

02:23 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

06:30 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans qualify for playoffs after defeating Karachi ...

08:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators called ...

Most viewed

11:24 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 17: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match called off ...

12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

06:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Match abandoned due to heavy ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Gold & Silver

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: