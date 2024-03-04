PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.
Currently leading Islamabad on the points table with both teams having played six matches each, Peshawar are considered the favorite for tonight's encounter.
Despite their previous match being abandoned due to rain, Islamabad is eager to return to action and secure a victory, though historical data does not favor them against Peshawar. Islamabad United boasts an in-form trio comprising Colin Munro, Alex Hales, and Agha Salman, with Salman scoring two unbeaten fifties and Munro registering 71 and 82 runs in the last two matches.
On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi has maintained an unbeaten streak in their last three matches and aims to continue their winning momentum. Currently occupying the third position on the points table with seven points, two ahead of Islamabad, Peshawar relies on key batsmen like skipper Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Rovman Powell. Babar and Saim are in stellar form, while Powell, a West Indian player, possesses the ability to dismantle any bowling attack.
Regarding the playing conditions, the pitch might be damp initially, posing challenges for the team batting first. However, it could assist fast bowlers initially before becoming more favorable for batting after a couple of hours' play.
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
