Search

Pakistan

Cipher case: PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military secretary

Web Desk
08:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
Cipher case: PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military secretary
Source: File photo

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Monday called for the trial of former prime minister Imran Khan’s military secretary in the diplomatic cable case.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Ayub, alongside PTI’s newly elected chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said that keeping the cipher documents safe was the responsibility of the then-prime minister’s military secretary.

“If the case is to proceed, it should be proceeded against these persons [military secretary].”

In January 2024, PTI founder Imran and party's senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years, each, in the cipher case.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader demanded a “judicial inquiry” into the ciphergate case.

Commenting on the PPP chairman’s address in the lower house of parliament, Ayub said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari used unparliamentary words today. “Bilawal Bhutto does not know the cipher’s mechanism.”

For his part, Barrister Gohar said that the party wanted to move forward, despite problems. Slamming the eight-party ruling alliance, the PTI leader said that they themselves were “crises” and added that they could not steer the country out of the crises.

Earlier today, responding to the remarks made by the PPP chairman regarding the cipher case, wherein the ex-prime minister was discussed, Asad Qaiser called for the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the controversy.

Imran was sentenced on the cases that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had termed as "lies", Qasier said while taking a jibe at the Shehbaz Sharif-led party.

Lamenting the alleged crackdown on party leadership and workers, Qaiser, the former NA speaker, stressed that the PTI founder didn't flee — in the wake of the crackdown and legal woes — and will not compromise on his principles.

"Neither our leader nor we would compromise," he added while calling for the party leadership to be released along with the withdrawal of cases filed against top leadership, including Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi.

In response to Bilawal's remarks calling for stakeholders to sit together, Qaiser questioned whether the PPP chief was unaware of the worst election rigging in the country's history in the February 8 polls.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Cipher case: PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military ...

07:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Protest forces PPP senator to withdraw resolution seeking ban on ...

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

06:52 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

ECP rejects SIC plea for reserved seats

03:11 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Bilawal throws weight behind PTI's demand for judicial inquiry into ...

02:18 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Check weather update of Sindh capital here

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

FIR filed against people who harassed woman in Arabic print shirt in ...

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

11:40 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan 2024

04:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Who is next PM? Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub’s nomination papers ...

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with ...

10:23 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Presidential elections: PTI backed SIC picks Mahmood Khan Achakzai ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Cipher case: PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military secretary

Gold & Silver

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: