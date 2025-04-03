Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan discovers major Oil, Gas Reserves in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD – Mari Petroleum Company announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in the northwestern region, a development that could play a crucial role in addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

Reports in local media said the company revealed that it identified three separate reserves in the region over the past two months. The development marks major milestone for the company and the country’s energy sector.

Daily production from the newly discovered wells is reported to exceed 20 million cubic feet of gas and 122 barrels of oil. These figures are expected to contribute significantly to the country’s energy supply, potentially easing the pressure on Pakistan’s energy needs.

Experts believe that this discovery will help mitigate Pakistan’s energy shortages and cut dependence on imported energy sources. The discovery comes at a critical time, as Pakistan continues to face challenges in managing its growing energy demands.

Petroleum company also said these reserves will not only bolster the national energy supply but also stimulate further exploration and production in the region.

