New gas, oil reserves discovered in Pakistan’s Attock

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made a Gas and Condensate discovery from its exploratory efforts at Soghri North-1 well, located in Attock district of Punjab.

Soghri North-1 well was spudded on May 21, 2024, as an exploratory well and was drilled to a depth of 4,942 meters in Patala Formation. Based on interpretation results of wireline logs, cased hole drill stem testing (DST-1) was carried out in Chorgali-Sakesar-Nammal-Patala Formations, it said on Monday.

“The well flowed (after completion and post acid job) at rate of 13.95 Million Standard Cubic Feet (MMSCFD) gas along with 430 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through choke size 32/64″ at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2890 Pounds Per square inch (Psi) from Chorgali and Sakesar Formations,” read the press release.

This discovery will minimize the risk and will raise the confidence for further exploration efforts in Soghri exploration license.

This discovery will also positively contribute to meet energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and of the country.