Sindh to implement facial recognition for digital attendance in schools

The Sindh government has announced a major digital transformation in the education sector, mandating facial recognition technology for the digital attendance of teachers and students across the province’s educational institutions.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on school education, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Emphasizing the need for better governance, improved quality of education, and increased accessibility for students, the chief minister directed the digitization of all departments within the education sector.

Under the new initiative, every headmaster will receive direct funding to improve school infrastructure, and from the next fiscal year, they will also be granted direct Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers, enabling them to manage budgets independently. CM Murad Ali Shah stated that each school would have its own budget, allowing greater autonomy in financial decisions.

The meeting also addressed the need to balance the ratio of middle schools to primary schools to ensure a smooth transition for students. The chief minister noted a positive trend in the increasing enrollment of girls in schools.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah provided key statistics, revealing that the province has 36,300 primary schools and 2,600 elementary schools, with a total student enrollment of 5.2 million—comprising 3.09 million boys and 2.12 million girls. However, 7.8 million children remain out of school, highlighting the need for further policy interventions.

The minister also updated the meeting on the ongoing reconstruction of 4,089 schools that were damaged by recent floods. Additionally, efforts are underway to streamline administrative processes by eliminating unnecessary school management structures.

With the introduction of digital attendance through facial recognition and increased school-level financial autonomy, the Sindh government aims to modernize its education system and enhance efficiency in academic institutions.