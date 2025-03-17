No salary or pension increase in upcoming budget, says Finance Minister

Government employees received disappointing news as Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb indicated that there is no proposal under consideration to increase salaries or pensions in the upcoming budget.

In a written response presented during the National Assembly’s question hour, the finance minister confirmed that the government has no plans to raise salaries or revise pension allocations in the next fiscal year. He further clarified that there are no proposals for revising pay scales or allowances for employees.

However, he mentioned that the government is reviewing the ceiling for hiring and housing allowances. Despite this, federal government employees should not expect any pension increases in the forthcoming budget.

This announcement comes at a time when inflation and economic challenges continue to put pressure on household budgets, leaving many government employees concerned about their financial well-being.