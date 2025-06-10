Are Petrol, and Diesel Prices to increase again after Budget 2025-26?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is set to unveil the much-anticipated Budget 2025-26 today, with total outlay exceeding Rs 17.6 trillion, amid expectations of Rs 2 trillion in new taxes and major policy shifts aimed at boosting revenue.

Budget 2025-26 will be presented in National Assembly at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is scheduled to introduce the federal budget in a key session.

Budget 2025-26

As per sources, a new carbon levy at 2.5pc is proposed in the Budget. The petroleum levy is set to increase from Rs 78 to Rs 100 per liter, with a Rs 1.3 trillion revenue target from this measure.

No additional charge on digital payments for fuel purchases, but cash payments will incur an extra Rs 2 per liter.

This year’s budget comes at a critical time as Pakistan seeks to stabilize its economy and meet conditions for a new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Analysts say the emphasis on digital transactions and elimination of tax exemptions signals a push toward formalizing the economy and expanding the tax base.

The official budget documents and proposals will be scrutinized in the coming days as the government navigates fiscal challenges while aiming to spur economic growth and investment.