Pakistan’s post-Hajj flight operations begins today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s post-Hajj flights are set to commence today, June 10, beginning with a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-732 carrying 307 pilgrims from Jeddah to Islamabad.

The first post-Hajj flight will depart King Abdulaziz International Airport at 8:50pm local time and land in Islamabad at 3:50am on Wednesday

The first return flight from Madinah, PK-7030, is scheduled for June 12. It will leave for Lahore at 3:30pm and is expected to arrive at 10:30pm, also with around 307 pilgrims on board.

The post-Hajj operation will continue until July 10, concluding with flight PK-7094 carrying approximately 437 pilgrims from Madinah to Islamabad at 12:30pm.

An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that over 88,000 pilgrims who performed Hajj under the government scheme will return to Pakistan through a total of 362 flights. In total, more than 115,000 Pakistanis undertook the Hajj pilgrimage this year under both public and private schemes.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has implemented comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safe and organized return of all pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, he added.