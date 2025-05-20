Petrol Prices in Pakistan to Climb higher after Budget as Govt plans Rs194 Billion Levy hike

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is planning to impose additional burden of Rs194 billion on the masses through an surge in petroleum levy collections for upcoming fiscal year.

Sources familiar with development claimed Pakistani government assured International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will boost its revenue from petroleum levy in the fiscal year 2025–26. This move is part of ongoing commitments to meet IMF’s fiscal targets.

The estimated revenue from petroleum levy is projected at Rs1,311 billion for the next financial year – quite elevated than the Rs1,117 billion target set for the current fiscal year 2024–25.

Between July 2024 and March 2025 alone, the government already collected Rs833.85 billion under petrol levy, indicating a sharp rise in petroleum-related revenue streams.

IMF’s recent report highlights growing reliance on petroleum levy collections. In fiscal year 2023–24, the South Asian nation collected Rs1,019 billion, while in 2022–23 the figure stood at Rs580 billion—reflecting a rapid upward trend over the past two years.

As of May 2025, Pakistani government is collecting a levy of Rs78.02 per liter on petrol and Rs77.01 per liter on high-speed diesel, contributing significantly to fuel prices and the overall inflationary pressure on consumers.