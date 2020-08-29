Karachi, Hyderabad among four cities declared calamity-hit areas
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday declared 20 districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad as calamity-hit areas after record-breaking rains wrecked havoc in province claiming over 50 lives besides damaging public and private property.
Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab posted the notification on Twitter and said, “Sindh government has declared 20 districts of Sindh to be calamity affected under the Sindh Calamities Act of 1958.”
“Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers vested under Section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act-1958” declared 20 districts as "Calamity Affected Areas".
#SindhGovt has declared 20 districts of Sindh to be calamity affected under the Sindh Calamities Act of 1958 pic.twitter.com/x89F3C7GsC— SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) August 29, 2020
The decision has been taken as “the heavy rainfalls during Monsoon season have caused loss of human life and property” in the province, said the notification.
The deputy commissioner of the districts, which have been declared calamity affected shall immediately assess specific losses and move for compensation, it said.
- England win 2nd T20 by 5 wickets09:54 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s Babar Azam equals Kohli, Finch's T20I record09:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
- Central 10th Muharram procession culminates peacefully in Karachi09:19 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
-
- Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player to score 2,000 T20I ...07:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
- Celebrities expecting babies – What’s due next?06:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
- Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dies at 4303:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
- You’re the reason I smile every day: Shahroz Sabzwari wishes Sadaf ...02:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020