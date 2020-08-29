10 Muharram: Pakistan marks Ashur amid strict security, COVID-19 protocols

ISLAMABAD – In Pakistan, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram will be marked on Sunday with traditional religious solemnity and fervor to remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions to preserve uprightness of islam in Karbala in 61 AH.

The day will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr. All markets and business centres will remain closed on the occasion of Ashura. Media will issue special supplements and electronic media will air special programmes to mark the significance of the event.

The governments, such as Federal and provincial have made strict security arrangements to ensure safety of mourners.

Various processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs across the country, which after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

Police across the country have also made arrangements to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in mass gatherings.

Thousands of Police, Rangers and FC personnel would perform security duties in federal capital during Muharram ul Haram and to maintain high vigilance to thwart any untoward incident. All SDPOs and SHOs have been directed for strict security arrangements and special checking of participants of processions, Majalis and other religious gatherings.

Similarly, Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held at each and every Imambargah after the processions during which the philosophy of martyrdom embraced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions highlighted.

Sabeels of juices, water, milk, tea and others at different places of twin cities especially along the route of the procession in remembrance of famine like situation faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had already been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points. Pillion riding has also been banned in federal capital on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram to avoid violence during these days.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation while a comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid on the spot to the mourners.

Mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits would move along with the processions, in case, to provide immediate medical aid to the mourners.

Cellular services will remain suspended partially in the sensitive areas till the end of the processions.