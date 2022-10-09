Mobile phone services partly suspended; security beefed up on Eid Milad-un Nabi

LAHORE – Cellular services were suspended in most parts of the country on Sunday whereas security was beefed up in major cities in a bid to thwart any untoward terrorist incident on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has partially suspended mobile phone services in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities as a protective measure.

In the provincial capital Lahore, the service has been jammed along the routes of main rallies of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. In Karachi, service was suspended in several areas including Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, Saddar, Nazimabad, Entire District Malir, East Zone, Geo Mobile Market, and U.P Morr.

The suspension of cellular services has become a norm, with no or limited services being offered during all crucial religious and political events.

A ban on pillion-riding and carrying of weapons was enforced in Sindh to ensure security on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Meanwhile, Muslims are celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, which falls on Sunday.