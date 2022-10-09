T20 tri-series: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in third match
CHRISTCHURCH – Hosts New Zealand came up with the top-notch show to beat Bangla Tigers in the tri-series match by eight wickets on Sunday.
Left-handed hitter Devon Conway was named player of the match as he smashes 70 runs, chasing an easy target of 138. The Williamson-led squad reached the target in the 18th over.
Black Caps also show their A-game in the bowling side, restricting visitors to 137/8 as Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult scalped two wickets each.
Time to chase at Hagley! 2 wickets each for Bracewell, Boult, Sodhi and Southee. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport, TVNZ 1 and @TodayFM_nz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/UH7fhCUDKQ #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/0uq1KFurQd— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2022
Earlier, New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in the third T20 game on Sunday.
The hosts and Bangal Tigers are locking horns after getting defeated by Pakistan in the first two games.
In the first game, Men in Green outclassed Bangladesh by 21 runs, while Babar-led side beat Black Caps by 6 wickets in the second game. Today’s game is said to be a must-win match for both squads.
Pakistan dominates the tri-series involving New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with two wins in two games.
New Zealand host the seven-match T20I Tri-series, it is the final international assignment for all three teams before they leave for Australia for the ICC World Cup.
Schedule
Friday, October 7 – Pakistan v Bangladesh
Saturday, October 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand
Sunday, October 9 – Bangladesh v New Zealand
Tuesday, October 11 – New Zealand v Pakistan
Wednesday, October 12 – Bangladesh v New Zealand
Thursday, October 13 – Bangladesh v Pakistan
Friday, October 14 – Final
