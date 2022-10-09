Case filed after Shehnaaz Gill's father getting death threats

02:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Case filed after Shehnaaz Gill's father getting death threats
Source: social media
Share

NEW DELHI – Big Boss famed Shehnaz Gill’s father received death threats via phone call, following which a case was registered by Indian police.

Reports in international media said Santokh Singh Sukh, father of Honsla Rakh star, received death threats. He told the cops that a man, who identified himself as Happy, called him and hurled death threats.

Gill’s father submitted a complaint to Amritsar SSP on Saturday after which the case was lodged.

Sukh mentioned that he had received similar calls and complaints were made to the police but lamented that no action was taken.

He further announced to leave Punjab, if the police failed to provide him safe atmosphere. Sukh maintained that he was harassed for being associated with various right-wing organisations.

Salman Khan escapes assassination bid days after ... 09:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan narrowly escaped an assassination bid planned by gangester Lawrence ...

Last year, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and was attacked weeks after his announcement. Sukh reportedly escaped being killed when the motorbike-borne assailants opened fire at him.

Suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case shot dead ... 03:32 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

Two suspects in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, were shot dead in ...

More From This Category
Sarah, Falak celebrate daughter’s Alyana first ...
01:55 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio knocks out Indian ...
11:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
World's highest natural cricket stadium ...
08:43 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third ...
11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action ...
03:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Case filed after Shehnaaz Gill's father getting death threats
02:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr