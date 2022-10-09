Case filed after Shehnaaz Gill's father getting death threats
NEW DELHI – Big Boss famed Shehnaz Gill’s father received death threats via phone call, following which a case was registered by Indian police.
Reports in international media said Santokh Singh Sukh, father of Honsla Rakh star, received death threats. He told the cops that a man, who identified himself as Happy, called him and hurled death threats.
Gill’s father submitted a complaint to Amritsar SSP on Saturday after which the case was lodged.
Sukh mentioned that he had received similar calls and complaints were made to the police but lamented that no action was taken.
He further announced to leave Punjab, if the police failed to provide him safe atmosphere. Sukh maintained that he was harassed for being associated with various right-wing organisations.
Last year, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and was attacked weeks after his announcement. Sukh reportedly escaped being killed when the motorbike-borne assailants opened fire at him.
