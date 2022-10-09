US cautions its citizens against visiting certain Pakistani regions amid ‘terror threat’

ISLAMABAD – The United States has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens who are traveling to Pakistan, cautioning them about the terrorism threat in certain regions including Line of Control.

In the level-3 travel advisory, the US State Department directed its citizens against visiting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and FATA due to chances of ‘terrorism and kidnapping incidents’.

Washington issued an advisory as terror groups amplify their attacks on the country’s security forces in the northwestern region.

The advisory mentioned that militants may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and other state-run facilities.

The US placed South Asian country in the third category out of four advisory categories –one step below the fourth category, in which it directed nationals not to travel to specific regions.

Exercise increased caution: US tells citizens traveling to India

Meanwhile, similar cautions were made for travel to neighboring India. “Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism,” it said.

Sporadic violence occurs along the Line of Control, and in tourist destinations in Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.