Asim Bajwa felicitates China on its 71st National Day
Web Desk
09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
Asim Bajwa felicitates China on its 71st National Day
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has felicitated China on its 71st National Day.

In a tweet on Thursday, Asim wrote that "Many congratulations to our iron brother China on their 71st National Day. They have been a role model of consistent development for the entire world”. https://twitter.com/AsimSBajwa/status/1311701031974297602

“May our friendship grow to unprecedented heights and may CPEC succeed to the mutual prosperity of our people”, the CPEC Authority added.

Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

