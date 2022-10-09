Huge fire erupts at Islamabad's Centaurus shopping mall
Huge fire erupts at Islamabad's Centaurus shopping mall
ISLAMABAD – A huge fire broke out at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday.

No loss of life was reported as Islamabad police said it had diverted the traffic “due to fire incident in Centaurus mall.” Authorities did not disclose what had caused the fire.

The federal police said that all people trapped inside had been "safely evacuated” and no shops had been damaged.

Police said that the fire had not been completely extinguished, requesting the citizens to avoid travelling near the mall to ensure that rescue teams could do their work uninterrupted.

Islamabad Inspector-General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officials, and district administration representatives reached the site to oversee the situation. 

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas also reached the site and supervising the rescue and firefighting operations.

