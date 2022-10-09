Pakistan beat UAE by 71 runs in Women's Asia Cup 
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Pakistan beat UAE by 71 runs in Women's Asia Cup 
Source: PCB
SYLHAT – Pakistan defeated UAE by 71 runs in the Women's Asia Cup at Sylhet, Bangladesh on Sunday.

In the 17th match of the tournament, Pakistan scored 145 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 20 overs.

In reply, UAE could make only 74 runs for the loss of five wickets in allotted overs.

Couple of days ago Pakistan defeated India in the tournament by 13 runs.

Pakistan beat India in Women's Asia Cup 03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2022

SYLHET – Pakistan on Friday earned a 13-run win over arch-rival India in Women's Asia Cup being held in ...

