Pakistan beat UAE by 71 runs in Women's Asia Cup 

SYLHAT – Pakistan defeated UAE by 71 runs in the Women's Asia Cup at Sylhet, Bangladesh on Sunday.

In the 17th match of the tournament, Pakistan scored 145 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 20 overs.

In reply, UAE could make only 74 runs for the loss of five wickets in allotted overs.

Couple of days ago Pakistan defeated India in the tournament by 13 runs.